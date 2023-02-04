Man in custody after firing shots at deputies from his home near Humble, prompting SWAT standoff, Harris County Pct. 4 says

Man in custody after firing shots at deputies inside Humble-area home, prompting standoff, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is taken into custody after authorities say he fired several gunshots at deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office from his home, prompting a standoff.

According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 6900 block of Foxbrook Lane shortly after midnight.

When deputies arrived, the suspect came out and fired multiple gunshots at them and at their patrol vehicles, then retreated back inside. One patrol vehicle was hit by gunfire.

BREAKING: Scary moments in Humble. A shootout between a man and deputies lead to a SWAT standoff in one neighborhood. That man is in custody. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/sX8uozZkuy — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) February 4, 2023

A brief exchange of gunfire took place between the suspect and deputies. No officers were hurt.

SWAT officers with Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist.

Deputies were able to take the man into custody without incident by 3 a.m., Constable Herman said. At this time, it’s unclear if any homes in the neighborhood were hit.

No injuries were reported.

Charges are pending at this time for the suspect, Herman said.