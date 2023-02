Firefighter taken to the hospital after falling through roof during 2-alarm fire in SE Houston, officials say

A firefighter has been transported to the hospital after he was injured while fighting a blaze in southeast Houston.

According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, the 2-alarm fire took place on Telephone Road on Saturday.

The firefighter reportedly fell through the roof at some point during the fire.

Officials believe he possibly sustained second and third degree burns.

He was said to have been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was in stable condition at last check.