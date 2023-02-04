3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself with gun he found inside his mother’s nightstand, police say

A 3-year-old child is dead after police said he accidentally shot himself in Wharton on Friday.

WHARTON, Texas – A 3-year-old child is dead after police said he accidentally shot himself in Wharton on Friday.

Officers with the Wharton Police Department were dispatched to the Wharton Oak Bend Emergency Room in reference to a child shot around 5:21 p.m.

The mother told officers that her child found her firearm that was located inside her nightstand and accidentally shot himself in the abdomen.

Officers said the doctors and nurse at the Oak Bend hospital attempted all life-saving measures on the child but the child was pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m.

The incident is currently being investigated. It’s not clear if the mother will face charges.