1 dead, 3 critically hurt in house party shooting near Sam Houston State University, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – One person is dead and three others were wounded after a shooting took place inside a home near Sam Houston State University early Saturday, authorities say.

It happened at 19th Street near Avenue O shortly after midnight.

Officers from Texas DPS, Sam Houston State PD, and deputies from Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home where authorities say a large house party was taking place.

When they entered the home, authorities said officers found four people with gunshot wounds.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals where one later died. Three other victims remain in critical condition.

Investigators are looking for two men in connection with the shooting. Photos released by Huntsville PD show one man who was seen with dreadlocks and a red shirt. Another is shown wearing what appeared to be a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Sgt. John Thompson with Huntsville PD at 936-291-5427.

