TikTok creator arrested after waving stolen gun in grocery store, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Sir Charles Banks (Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Office, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Office)

HOUSTON – A 19-year-old making TikTok videos was arrested Thursday after waving a stolen gun inside a grocery store in north Harris County, authorities said.

Deputies called to the 22700 block of Banquo Drive on Thursday found a man identified as Sir Charles Banks, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release Friday.

Authorities said further investigation after the arrest led them to believe the gun was stolen.

Banks was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $100 out of County Court 10.

