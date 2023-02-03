Man with ties to Houston, several other cities wanted by FBI after multiple explosive devices found in his Arkansas home, officials say

HOUSTON – A man, who is considered armed and dangerous, is being sought by authorities after multiple explosive devices were found inside his residence, according to FBI Houston.

Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

On Tuesday, FBI Little Rock and New Orleans agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s residence in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. Investigators said they found several explosive devices inside the home. The explosives were recovered and secured safely by federal agents.

Mehta remains at large.

Investigators believe Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, GA; Albuquerque, NM; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Jackson Hole, WY; and New York, NY, as well as Pakistan and India.

If you see Mehta, officials ask the public to not approach him, but immediately contact your local law enforcement agency or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.