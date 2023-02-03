Houston-area high school basketball action live on the KPRC 2+ app

HOUSTON – Two high school basketball games will be available live on the KPRC 2+ app Friday night.
You can watch the C.E. King Panthers versus the Summer Creek Bulldogs girls’ basketball teams face off at 6:50 p.m. The Concordia Lutheran Crusaders will take on the St. Thomas Eagles in boys’ basketball at 7:20 p.m.
Both games will be LIVE in this article. If you’re on the go, download the free KPRC 2+ app on your phone or tablet to watch. You can also watch on ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Google TV by searching KPRC in your app store.
KPRC 2 is livestreaming the games through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.