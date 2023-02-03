Get ready, entrepreneurs: Workshops at HCC focus on business, financial literacy, funding opportunities and more for minority males

HOUSTON – Get ready to soak up some important, valuable and free knowledge, entrepreneurs!
The MBDA Pandemic Recovery Center, an initiative operated by Houston Community College, is offering a six-part series called “Men in Business” this February.
Free of cost, this initiative was designed to foster the growth, leadership, financial literacy, educational training, and business development of minority male entrepreneurs and business owners, according to a news release from HCC.
A Lender Matchmaking event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. The funding opportunity is offered in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration and a “key resource” to assist small-and minority-owned businesses with access to capital, HCC said.
Entrepreneurs can pitch financing needs to lenders in scheduled, one-on-one, 15-minute sessions. Appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, so be prepared!
The series kicked off Thursday, Feb. 2, however, other events this month include:
Your Strategic Plan - Building the Framework for Your Successful
Feb. 7, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
HCC West Loop Campus, 5601 W Loop S, Room C108, Houston
Presenter: Austin Tenette
Human Relations
Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Topic: Human Relations
HCC West Loop Campus, 5601 W Loop S, Room C108, Houston
Presenter: Dr. Talbert Davis
Business Growth Strategies
Feb. 14, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
HCC District Administrative Building, 3100 Main St, Room Seminar B, Houston
Presenter: John Whaley
Lender Matchmaking Event
Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m.- noon
HCC Central Campus, 1300 Holman Room 100 St, Houston
Learn more about these workshops and register for the events here.