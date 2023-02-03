Federal Housing Administration expands assistance options for borrowers struggling to make mortgage payments

There is money available to help pay your utility bills. Here is how you can apply

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced that it is expanding and enhancing its set of loss mitigation options used to help borrowers struggling to make mortgage payments on their FHA-insured mortgages.

The enhancements extend FHA’s COVID-19 loss mitigation options to all eligible borrowers who fall behind on their mortgage payments, regardless of the cause of their delinquency, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department says the updates also enable mortgage servicers to use the full 30% of FHA’s partial claim option, rather than the previously permitted 25%, to help maximize the number of borrowers able to retain their homes.

The mandatory effective date of the changes is April 30, 2023, but mortgage servicers may begin offering these options to borrowers immediately, HUD said.

“We are committed to ensuring that no FHA borrower experiences foreclosure unnecessarily,” said Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon. “FHA’s COVID-19 forbearances and streamlined COVID-19 loss mitigation options have successfully helped millions of struggling borrowers in the last two fiscal years alone. Our action today lets us capitalize on what we have learned through the pandemic to continue helping borrowers avoid foreclosure, regardless of the nature of their hardship.”

According to the news release, for all FHA-insured Single Family Title II forward mortgages, FHA will: