Congressman Al Green secures $1M in federal funding for Legacy Community Health Clinic to upgrade tech equipment

HOUSTON – Congressman Al Green announced that he has secured $1 million in Federal Funding for Legacy Community Health Clinic to help upgrade its electronic medical records software.

The upgraded tech equipment will allow patients to have improved access to their personal health information, including appointment scheduling, according to a release.

CEO of Legacy Dr. Bobby Hilliard Jr. released the following statement:

“We cannot thank Congressman Al Green enough for his generous assistance in providing Community Project Funding of $1,000,000 to Legacy to update its Electronic Health Records System. In response to the growing need for primary and preventative health care in the Houston and Fort Bend County area, Legacy Community Health is honored to receive this funding to expand our capacity to serve the community by upgrading our electronic medical records software. These monies will allow Legacy to have a more modern system, which in turn will allow Legacy providers to be more efficient when seeing patients, and also give patients tools and more transparency in managing their own care. Congressman Al Green is addressing this issue head-on and we couldn’t be more appreciative of how he is helping to change the lives of the people he represents.”