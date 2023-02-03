American Red Cross continues to assist displaced tenants and homeowners 1 week after tornado

The Red Cross set up shop in Houston and in Pasadena on Thursday to provide assistance to families impacted and displaced by last week’s tornado.

Red Cross volunteers were at the Beamer Place Apartments in southeast Houston earlier in the day assisting a few dozen residents who have been negatively affected by the storm.

“We are providing hot meals, we are providing emergency relief supplies, we’re providing information and we’re also providing casework on an individual basis,” said Charles Blake, the CEO of the Gulf Coast Region American Red Cross.

The organization will return to the complex Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Red Cross will also be assisting Pasadena tornado victims at BakerRipley, located at 720 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.