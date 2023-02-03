63-year-old mafia boss captured after 16 years on the run was working undercover as pizza maker

FRANCE – A man deemed as a mafia boss who has reportedly been on the run since 2006 was captured in France Thursday morning, working as a pizza maker.

Edgardo Greco, 63, was reportedly caught working as a pizzaiolo in Saint-Etienne, France, anti-mafia police confirmed.

He was said to have been part of the ‘Ndrangheta (Calabria mafia) and was sentenced for the murder of two brothers from a rival clan in the 1990s who are presumed to have been dissolved in acid, based on the testimony of turncoats.

Anti-mafia police say he was convicted for the murder of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo.

He had adopted a new identity, Paolo Dimitrio, in France despite being on Italy’s most wanted list for 16 years. He was even featured in a local French paper as an “authentic Italian pizza maker,” according to Italian press reports.

He was arrested on an Interpol arrest warrant and likely will be extradited to Italy.

CNN contributed to this report.