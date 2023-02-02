Lawsuit claims Uber withholding identity of driver suspected in hit-and-run incident that left victim permanently brain damaged

The Irahetas’ attorney, Mo Aziz, and family members attended a news conference Thursday at noon to answer questions regarding the lawsuit filed against Uber.

HOUSTON – A lawsuit has been filed by the family of a man who was left brain damaged after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on July 22, 2022, according to a release.

Joaquin Iraheta was outside a popular bar in Midtown when he and his brother called for an Uber after the business closed, according to the lawsuit. Around 2 a.m., the suspected Uber driver that showed up reportedly struck Iraheta with his vehicle and then fled the scene.

As a result of the crash, Iraheta suffered a traumatic brain injury, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit was filed against Uber after claiming Iraheta’s family made multiple attempts to contact the transportation company and has failed to respond or provide additional information about the driver’s identity.

“Uber’s behavior throughout this ordeal has been reprehensible,” said Iraheta’s mother, Ana Iraheta. “We as a family have been dealing with so much as our son goes through a very lengthy recovery process. Uber should do the right thing and help us bring to justice the person responsible for this instead of obstructing and obfuscating as they have been up until this point.”

The Irahetas’ attorney, Mo Aziz, and family members attended a news conference Thursday at noon to answer questions regarding the lawsuit.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Uber for a statement but has not heard back as of this writing.

