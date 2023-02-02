Suspect wanted for 4 aggravated robberies arrested after leading deputies on chase, breaking into 2 homes, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man who was wanted for four aggravated robberies has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase and breaking into two homes, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 8 a.m. they attempted to serve a warrant to the man who was located at a home in the 7900 block of Rumbling Wood Court.

When the suspect spotted the deputies, investigators said he got into a vehicle and drove off. At least one deputy fired at the fleeing vehicle while another deputy pursued him.

The suspect eventually crashed his vehicle on Smiling Wood Lane before fleeing on foot.

While running from deputies, investigators said he broke into a house and demanded money from a resident who allegedly gave him $50. The suspect then fled that home and broke into a second home where he was then arrested by deputies.

Our investigators were serving a warrant for a suspect wanted for four aggravated robberies at the 7900 block of Rumbling Wood Ct. The suspect got in a vehicle, and a deputy discharged his weapon as he fled the scene. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/bRRIZXVvnf — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 2, 2023

No deputies were injured during the chase or the shooting, according to the department.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.