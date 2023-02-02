Recognize them? Police searching for armed man who shot store clerk during robbery in north Houston; 3 other suspects on the run

Houston police are searching for four men, including one armed suspect who allegedly shot a clerk in the chin during a robbery in north Houston.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for four men, including an armed suspect who they say shot a store clerk in the chin during a robbery at a north Houston convenience store.

It happened in the 11000 block of Airline Drive at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Surveillance video showed four men walking toward a convenience store. As the store employees were closing for the night, one of the suspects, who appeared to be wearing a gray and black hoodie, was seen talking to the store clerk.

A few moments later, the store clerk opened the door. That was when the suspect rushed into the store and pulled out a gun at them, according to police.

While the armed suspect demanded the employees to open the register, surveillance video showed him firing the gun, striking one of the employees in the chin, according to police.

Two other suspects came inside the store and removed the money from the cash register, while a fourth suspect held the door.

All four fled the scene.

The store clerk who was shot in the chin was treated and is expected to be okay.

Police are searching for the following suspects:

Suspect #1: Black hoodie, black pants, large scar on the face, armed with gun with extended clip.

Suspect #2: Black hoodie, black pants

Suspect #3: Blue hoodie and light-colored pants.

Suspect #4: White shirt and red shorts.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.