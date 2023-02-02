Nonverbal teen found wandering by police; Share this story as Texas authorities attempt to help bring him home to his family

Image released by the Midland Police Department on Jan. 29, of the unidentified adolescent. If you have any information, call 432-685-7108.

MIDLAND, Texas – Police in Midland, Texas, are asking people everywhere to share information regarding a non-verbal young man whom police found wandering alone in an alley on Sunday.

Police want help return him to his family after he was found near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue in Midland around 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 29. He is approximately 13 to 17 years old. Police said officers attempted to collect information from him, but he would not respond and officers recognized he may have a mental disability and was non-verbal.

Initial information indicated that he is not able to communicate what his name is or where he lives, though later updates noted that when asked to write his name, he wrote “Cordarius” several times.

Detectives have followed up on information received from the public and surrounding agencies but have not been able to identify the juvenile,” police said in an update on Facebook, adding that they have collected DNA and fingerprints.

The investigation continues, but if you have any information call 432-685-7108.

The young man is now in the care of Child Protective Services.