H-E-B dethrones Amazon as best grocer in US, report says

The H-E-B logo is seen at a store in Houston on March 16, 2020.

HOUSTON – It looks like Texas-based H-E-B has dethroned Amazon as the nation’s favorite grocery store, according to a report.

Dunhumby, a global customer data science company, released its sixth annual report of top grocers and H-E-B was given top honors, followed by Costco, ranking No. 2 and Amazon at No 3.

H-E-B previously took home second place mentions in 2021 and 2022.

According to the report, the top retailers tend to outperform the rest of the market on benefits and costs to consumers.

H-E-B, Costco and Amazon “provide the best combination of customer benefits while minimizing customer costs,” Dunhumby reports.

The report also states the importance of loyalty rewards and personalized promotions jumped in importance from 9% in 2019 to 25% in 2022.

“With the staying power of seamlessness, this increased need for personalization has staying power as well,” Dunhumby reported. “It is worth repeating though that, if you are a retailer trying to appeal to the majority of your customers, your base prices have to be competitive.”

Here are the top 10 grocery retailers for 2023 based on Dunhumby’s report: