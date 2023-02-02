41º

Bush Airport subway train to be temporarily out of service for up to 7 days due to construction, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

The entrance to George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (KPRC2)

HOUSTON – Heads up, travelers! The inter-terminal subway at Bush Intercontinental Airport will be temporarily out of service due to construction of the new international terminal.

According to a spokesperson for Houston Airports, the subway train, located below all five terminals pre-security, will be replaced by EcoPark shuttle buses running on continuous loops throughout the terminals beginning Monday, Feb. 6 at 12:30 a.m.

An exact completion date was not determined, however, the subway is expected to be out of service for up to seven days.

The subway train controllers will be relocated to accommodate the reinforcement of critical support infrastructure for the International Central Processor (ICP), according to a release. The ICP will house new ticket counters, baggage claims, and a modern 17-lane security checkpoint slated to be one of the largest in the country. Officials say

The tunnel walkway, where the subway train operates, will remain open for passengers to walk between terminals. Elevators, escalators and stairs will remain accessible.

The skyway train, which is located post-security, will remain operational.

For more information about the temporary closure, click here.

