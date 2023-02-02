Amber Alert issued for 4-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl abducted in Silsbee, Texas; 2 suspects sought

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert has been issued for two young siblings who were possibly abducted by a woman and man in Silsbee, Texas, according to the alert.

Aiden Langford, 4 months old, and Aaliyah Langford, 1 years old, have been missing since Jan. 24. They were last seen at 11:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Alexander Road.

The suspects have been identified as Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. The duo is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chrysler van with license plate number BP9V603.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts or suspects in the case is being asked to call Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at 409-246-5101 or your local police department.