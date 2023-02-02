AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old missing girl from San Antonio believed to be with 20-year-old man, police say

According to police, 1-year-old Aviani Brown is believed to be with a 20-year-old man named Jaeshaun Brown. The suspect is reportedly driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl missing girl from San Antonio, police said.

Investigators said Aviani Brown was last seen wearing a white beanie hat, a gray onesie with the word “Unity” on it, a black jacket, and orange sweatpants.

According to police, the baby is believed to be with a 20-year-old man identified by police as Jaeshaun Brown. The suspect is reportedly driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582.

Anyone with information on the child and the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.