WANTED: Man shoots woman in head, drops her off at hospital before fleeing, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting a woman in her head before dropping her off at the hospital Monday is wanted by authorities, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

Constable deputies were called to Houston Northwest Medical Center in reference to a woman with one gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities said upon arriving, an investigation revealed that the suspect, who has been identified as Ledarrius Gaines, 29, shot the woman and dropped her off at the hospital before fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, constable deputies also went to a residence in the 18200 block of Tomball Parkway and found the victim’s children inside the residence unharmed.

Gaines is wanted for aggravated assault and assault.

Anyone with information on Gaines’ whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement.