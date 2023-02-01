Mother arrested, charged after allowing her boyfriend to abuse 3-year-old child on multiple occasions, court docs show

HOUSTON – A mother has been arrested and charged after authorities say she allowed her boyfriend to abuse her 3-year-old child.

Jasmine Salas has since been charged with injury to a child. She is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

According to court documents, Salas’ allowed her boyfriend to abuse not only her 3-year-old child but also her 5-year-old child on several occasions without intervening or seeking medical help.

Officials said Salas witnessed multiple acts of abuse on her child without doing anything to stop and continued to place her children in the care and control of her boyfriend for multiple days at a time.

The 3-year-old has sustained serious injuries due to the abuse, including subdural hematoma, burns to the scalp, laceration to the liver, fractures of the ribs, bruised lungs, and fluid in the lungs. It’s not clear what injuries the 5-year-old sustained but a judge on Wednesday said the child was noticeably abused as well.

If released on bond, Sulas must not have any contact with her child, specifically the 3-year-old, and not have contact with her boyfriend amongst other conditions.

The identity of the boyfriend, who is not the children’s biological father, has not been released by the Houston Police Department.