Mayor Turner honors former City Secretary Anna Russell by naming Houston’s City Council Chamber in her memory

The secretary for the City of Houston, Anna Russel, died at 88, city officials announced on Feb. 3, 2020.

HOUSTON – The City of Houston honored a longtime city secretary who served for nearly 70 years before she died in 2020 on Wednesday.

The City Council Chamber is being renamed in honor of Anna Russell.

Mayor Sylvester Turner joined Russell’s daughters, Janet Russell Spencer, Karen Marie Davis, and Linda Carol Loper, to dedicate the City Council Chambers in her memory.

“We are so honored to have mother’s name here. She spent most of her life here and this was her room. Everybody knows her everywhere I go in Houston, and it’s an honor to be her daughter,” Davis said.

Russell became City Secretary in 1972 and served alongside nine mayors and numerous elected officials. She died on Feb. 3, 2020. She was 88.

She is most known for saying “thank you, your time has expired” after each open comment during a meeting.

In addition to the chamber renaming, a park bench was dedicated to Russell in Hermann Square, which is in front of City Hall.

“Welcome to the Anna Adams Russell City of Houston City Council Chambers,” Mayor Turner said at the beginning of the dedication ceremony. “It is a fitting tribute to the woman who tirelessly personified public service and whose trademark saying, “Thank you, your time has expired,” will never be forgotten. The truth is Anna’s memory will never expire.”

Related: New Houston city secretary makes history as first African-American to be appointed