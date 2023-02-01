58 iPhones went missing from a Galveston County school district and this is who is responsible, authorities say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Clear Creek Independent School District lead network engineer is accused of stealing 58 iPhones from the district and shipping them to Russia and Uzbekistan.

The alleged theft dates back to Oct. 18, 2021, when the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft from the CCISD Network and Technical Services team. Authorities said investigators reviewed emails and conducted interviews which led them to Eduardo Vasquez, 51. Authorities said the phones were shipped out of the country, but did not elaborate on a potential motive for the theft.

Vasquez is now charged with theft of property, greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. He is now being held in the Galveston County Jail on $60,000 bond.