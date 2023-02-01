36-year-old man wanted for sexually abusing child in 2018, police say

During the investigation, the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that Carlos Villata-Cortez sexually assaulted the victim.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man who is wanted for sexually abusing a child a few years ago.

Carlos Orlando Villata-Cortez has since been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

On June 9, 2018, Houston police received a report of an aggravated sexual assault of a child that happened in the 5800 block of Clarewood Drive.

Villata-Cortez is described as a 36-year-old Hispanic man, standing 5′7″, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.