VIDEO: Who are these paintball vandals? Authorities release nighttime video from camera they broke in effort to find them

Deputies said they damaged a camera used to record areas to ward off illegal dumping in Harris County

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: paintball, illegal dumping
Do you recognize these paintball gun-wielding suspects? Authorities want to hear from you. (Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4, Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4)

HOUSTON – Do you know who the woman in the crop top and the slim guy in stained paints are in the videos below?

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Office released photos of two people they said used a paintball gun to break one of the “many” cameras used to detect illegal dumping in the 7200 block of Fairbanks N. Houston Road on Dec. 8.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, authorities are urging people to contact Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Office or your local law enforcement. The office’s non-emergency number is 281-376-3472.

They are wanted for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

