Mother, 2-year-old child escape house fire in north Houston; child transported to hospital: HFD

HOUSTON – A 2-year-old is recovering in the hospital after a house fire in north Houston Tuesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said.

HFD was called to a home in the 4500 block of Antha after receiving reports of a house fire and someone suffering from cardiac arrest.

According to HFD, when firefighters arrived at the scene, the child and the child’s mother were already outside. Officials said they performed CPR on the child and called backup to help put the blaze out. The fire is now extinguished.

The child was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, HFD said.

HFD Arson is reportedly at the scene investigating what caused the fire. Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time due to heavy emergency traffic.