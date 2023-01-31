Man shoots ex-girlfriend, is stabbed by her current boyfriend after turning gun on the man in Aldine: HCSO

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then was stabbed by her current boyfriend while trying to shoot the man in a trailer in the Aldine area, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO units responded to an incident in the 1700 block of Strawn that appeared to have stemmed from domestic violence.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man entered a trailer and shot at his former girlfriend, grazing her in the head. The victim’s current boyfriend, who also lives in the trailer, walked in from another room with a knife, deputies said. Investigators said the suspect tried to shoot the woman’s current boyfriend but the gun jammed. A struggle then ensued between the suspect and the other man, HCSO said.

Deputies said both men had cuts and stab wounds. All three of them were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, deputies said.