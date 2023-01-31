Combatting human trafficking in Houston: University of St. Thomas president to announce collaboration with high school, college students

HOUSTON – The University of St. Thomas announced an anti-trafficking collaboration with college and high school students in the communication department, according to a release.

During Human Trafficking Month, “No Trafficking Zone” has partnered with the university to help educate the community and engage students in the efforts to combat human trafficking.

NTZ President Jacquelyn Aluotto will join University of St. Thomas President Dr. Richard Ludwick at the news conference.

The announcement will begin at 10 a.m. at the University of St. Thomas’ Malloy Hall.

