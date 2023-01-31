Brand new tech training program being offered absolutely free

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners have just passed the funding package to pay for a two-year program, which will offer free IT/ Tech training to veterans and young adults ages 18 26 years old, hoping to greatly increase their income.

The program has already been offered in eight different cities across the U.S., including Detroit, St. Louis and New York. It is being offered by Npower, a nonprofit organization that has set out to help young adults in underserved communities attain jobs that they otherwise would not be qualified for.

To register for the program, which will begin on March 27 in Houston, you need to register at the website below and meet these requirements, high school graduate or G.E.D. grad, be a veteran or between the ages of 18 and 26 and be willing to work hard in the program which runs 16 weeks.

Click here to register.