3 transported to hospital after man shoots at ex-girlfriend in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Three people have been transported to the hospital following a possible domestic dispute in north Harris County on Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Strawn around 8 p.m.

According to preliminary information, a man entered the trailer the couple’s trailer and started shooting at his ex-girlfriend, grazing her in the head. The woman’s current boyfriend entered the room with a knife and started fighting the ex.

The current boyfriend and the ex-boyfriend sustained several cuts and stab wounds, deputies said. All three were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.