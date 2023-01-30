LIST: Several roads in Harris County closed due to high water, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Harris County have closed several roads in the Greater Houston area after reports of high water.
According to Precinct 4 Comissioner Lesley Briones’ Office, the roads that have been closed are:
- West Road from Katy Hockley Cut-Off SH99.
- Cypress Rosehill from SH99 to Juergen Road.
- Beckendorff from Big Blue Steam Lane to Katy Hockley Road
- Beckendorff Road from Pitts to 1000′ West
Our crews have closed the following roads due to high water. ⛔️ Do not drive around barricades. ⛔️— Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones' Office (@HCPrecinct4) January 30, 2023
