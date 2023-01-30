64º

LIST: Several roads in Harris County closed due to high water, officials say

Do NOT drive around the barricades

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

All main lanes are closed on FM 1485 in both directions at Montgomery and Harris County line due to high water on the roads. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Harris County have closed several roads in the Greater Houston area after reports of high water.

According to Precinct 4 Comissioner Lesley Briones’ Office, the roads that have been closed are:

  • West Road from Katy Hockley Cut-Off SH99.
  • Cypress Rosehill from SH99 to Juergen Road.
  • Beckendorff from Big Blue Steam Lane to Katy Hockley Road
  • Beckendorff Road from Pitts to 1000′ West

