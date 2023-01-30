HAVE YOU SEEN DEWEY? 76-year-old reported missing suffers from Dementia, police say

HAVE YOU SEEN DEWEY? 76-year-old reported missing also suffers from Dementia, police say

HOUSTON – An elderly man has been reported missing in the city of Houston.

According to police, 76-year-old Dewey Clark was last seen leaving the 2300 block of Rosedale Street on Sunday.

Clark is described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 5′7″ and weighing about 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a gray windbreaker jacket, along with blue plaid pajamas and gray slippers.

Clark also reportedly suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at (713) 884-3131 or at (832) 394 -1840.