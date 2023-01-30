Comedian, radio personality Ricky Smiley mourns loss of oldest son

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MARCH 12: Host Rickey Smiley on stage during the 15th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley announced the death of his eldest son, Brandon Smiley, on social media Sunday.

Smiley has asked for prayers, especially for his child’s mother, his son’s daughter and siblings.

“Just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family,” he said. “I’m OK, pray for my son’s mother and my son’s siblings, pray for my son and my daughter, everybody that was raised with Brandon.”

Many condolences from fans, celebrities and close friends poured in to support the comedian on his post about his son’s death.

Actress Taraji P. Henson commented: “Jesus!!!! I am so sorry.”

Comedian Mike Epps commented: " Praying for you Rick Man.”

Singer Tamar Braxton commented: “I’m so sorry friends.”