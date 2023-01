Pedestrian taken by Life Flight after being hit by vehicle in Cy-Fair, officials say

A pedestrian has reportedly been taken by Life Flight to the hospital after officials say they were hit by a vehicle in Cy-Fair on Saturday.

According to Cy-Fair Fire Department, the incident took place on 1960 and Jones Road a little after 7:30 p.m.

It is unclear exactly how the victim was hit, and authorities have not provided any additional details about his current condition.