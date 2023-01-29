Argument over woman leads to man fatally shot in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An argument over a woman led to a shooting that left one man dead in north Houston Saturday evening, police said.

Houston Police Department Commander L. Baimbridge said officers received reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Collingsworth near Elysian shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call at around noon after they say two men were arguing over a woman.

The same two men got into another argument later on and that’s when investigators say one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times.

The victim ran across the street to a nearby parking lot where he collapsed on the ground.

Paramedics were called and rushed the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

Baimbridge said officers believe they know who the suspect may be, but it’s unclear if he was taken into custody.