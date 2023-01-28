VIDEO: Memphis police release bodycam video of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS – Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.

The video emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.

The footage shows police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Full article here.

The videos may be hard for some to watch, please proceed with caution:

