Suspected drunk driver seriously hurt after crashing into HCSO patrol vehicle following brief chase with alleged reckless driver, officials say

Woman seriously hurt after she crashed into a HCSO patrol vehicle early Saturday, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman is in the hospital and is expected to face charges after she crashed into a Harris County Sheriff’s Seargent’s patrol vehicle early Saturday, deputies said.

It happened at around 2 a.m. when officials said deputies attempted to stop a possible reckless driver on Will Clayton Parkway near the Eastex Freeway.

That driver led deputies on a brief chase but eventually stopped on the Eastex Freeway feeder road and FM 1314.

An HCSO sergeant got out of his patrol vehicle, which had his lights on. As he approached the alleged reckless driver, that was when officials said a woman driving an SUV hit the sergeant’s patrol vehicle from behind.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. Deputies believed she was driving while intoxicated and is expected to face DWI charges.

Deputies also took the alleged reckless driver in custody and is expected to face evading charges.

The sergeant and deputies at the scene were not hurt.