71º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

45-year-old found dead after possible home invasion in Brazoria Co., deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Man found dead, Home invasion
Police lights (WDIV)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly found dead in Brazoria County after deputies say they received a call about a home invasion on Saturday.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a call about the home invasion and reports of gunfire from the 300 block of Ocean Boulevard in Treasure Island at around 2:52 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the location, they discovered a 45-year-old man who was dead inside the home.

Investigators were on the scene speaking to witnesses and say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter