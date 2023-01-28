45-year-old found dead after possible home invasion in Brazoria Co., deputies say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly found dead in Brazoria County after deputies say they received a call about a home invasion on Saturday.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a call about the home invasion and reports of gunfire from the 300 block of Ocean Boulevard in Treasure Island at around 2:52 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the location, they discovered a 45-year-old man who was dead inside the home.

Investigators were on the scene speaking to witnesses and say there are no suspects in custody at this time.