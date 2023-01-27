Video reveals moment 4-year-old was dropped off by bus at empty, locked elementary school; Driver previously said child was never abandoned

Surveillance video obtained by KPRC 2 confirmed a bus driver left a four-year-old boy unattended outside of his elementary school last wek.

“It was just a shock,” said his mother Mellissa Luna.

Shocking, said the mother of Joey, after she watched surveillance video of her boy walking alone — unsupervised.

“I was just in shock to see that video because I really trusted the daycare, especially the director,” Luna said.

The incident took place on Jan. 18, outside of Griggs Primary School in Aldine ISD.

The school district released the surveillance video to KPRC 2, showing the moment the daycare bus driver dropped off Joey and left.

It occurred roughly ten minutes before the school’s doors were scheduled to open. Joey can be seen walking around by himself until two teachers appear. One can be seen stopping Joey and bringing him inside the school.

However, as KPRC 2 reported, the bus driver, then employed by La Petite Academy on Benmar Drive, insisted Joey was not abandoned.

That was false, according to the surveillance video.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our children,” said Courtney McKenzie, communications manager of the Learning Care Group.

The organization added that after reviewing the video, “the employee is no longer employed with La Petite.”

“She didn’t think about my child’s safety, his life,” Luna said.

Luna, a single mother, said she has found new daycare for Joey but is still looking for one for his younger brother.

While the ordeal didn’t last long, Luna said Joey, who shows signs of autism, remembers what happened.

“In Spanish, he pointed out that he was left alone and that the door was closed,” Luna said.