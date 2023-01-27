Scamming contractors already targeting Pasadena residents after tornado damage, police say

Pasadena woman grateful to be alive after tornado destroys her home

PASADENA, Texas – Not even a week has passed since an EF3 tornado ripped through the Pasadena area before scammers make their way into the area and target residents, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

As many displaced residents are in dire need of home repairments, police are warning many to not fall victim to greedy contractors.

The police department posted on its Facebook account that some contractors are already attempting to prey on tornado victims, especially the most vulnerable, who are usually the elderly residents.

Police said if you have any elderly family members who were impacted by the storm to please check on them and help them navigate through these difficult times.

Anyone who has received calls, text messages, emails, knocks at your door, or any other form of solicitation from a contractor, is being asked to verify their information and do not feel obligated to select them as your contractor.

Here are a few more tips when searching for a contractor, per police: