Motorcyclist dead after reportedly losing control on 59 near IH-610, HPD says

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a crash on Thursday.

According to police, the crash took place headed northbound on 59 at the I-610 West Loop exit around 6 p.m.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling in the HOV lane when the driver lost control.

Immediate information about the motorcyclist was not available.

Other drivers on the roadway have reported massive traffic jams, with some backups taking more than an hour to get through.