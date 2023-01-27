Man shot, killed at apartment complex in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a possible suspect after they said a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Thursday.

HCSO responded to a discharge of firearms call at an apartment complex located at 100 Hollow Tree Ln. at around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old unresponsive man who had gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

According to investigators, several shots were fired but no witnesses have been located.

The man reportedly does not live at the apartment complex and deputies are unsure why he was there.

A suspect description is not available at this time, HCSO said.

The investigation is ongoing.