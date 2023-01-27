Jailed man charged in 2009 cold case murder of woman who was found stabbed to death at auto repair shop

Jorge Trevino Cardenas, 50, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of stabbing 38-year-old Domitila Alvarez to death in 2009.

HOUSTON – The family of a cold case victim is finally getting justice after a man was charged with murder in connection to the deadly stabbing.

Jorge Trevino Cardenas, 50, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of stabbing 38-year-old Domitila Alvarez to death in 2009.

On April 24, 2009 Houston police found Alvarez inside the office of her family’s auto repair shop suffering from multiple stab wounds.

At the time, investigators said they had minimal leads and could not solve the case.

In 2021, the HPD cold case division re-examined the evidence and identified Cardenas as the suspect through the use of DNA evidence.

Further investigation also found additional information that implicated Cardenas in the case. He was officially charged on Thursday.

Cardenas is currently serving a sentence in prison for an unrelated crime in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice William R. Boyd Unit prison.