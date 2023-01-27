Grandmother recalls terrifying moments her home was completely destroyed during Tuesday’s tornado in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas – A grandmother’s home has been completely destroyed after severe weather came through the Pasadena area on Tuesday.

KPRC 2′s Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley was in Pasadena on Thursday to survey the storm damage, and speak with residents who were impacted by it.

While on the ground, Billingsley met an elderly woman, named Norma.

Norma says she was inside her home on Tuesday when she began hearing her house crumble.

She quickly grabbed her dogs and said she immediately began praying as the structures around her closed in.

Norma was then hit in the head by an object, which caused her to black out momentarily.

“I [thought I was] dreaming,” Norma said.

She woke up to the winds and many of her household objects swirling in the air around her.

“The only thing I saw was the water coming,” she said. “Everything was going fast, fast, fast.”

Her house was hit by the winds, which reached up to 140 miles per hour.

The woman’s son, who is normally in the home with her, was in the hospital after having a procedure.

Luckily, she was able to get the neighbor’s attention by calling for help.

“I know this is a miracle,” she tearfully added. “God loves me.”

Her granddaughters were at their house nearby and say they immediately began calling their grandmother and ultimately went to her house when the severity of the storm increased.

Norma’s two dogs also disappeared during the storm, but have since been located.

Norma, who was uninsured at the time of the storm, is now looking to put her life back together.

Her family has created a GoFundMe to help with the unforeseen expenses.