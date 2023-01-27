2 Houston men sentenced to federal prison for multiple ATM thefts in east Texas, US Attorney says

Two men have been charged in an apparent Livonia pharmacy scheme. (WDIV)

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area men were sentenced to federal prison this week for multiple ATM burglaries that took place in Bowie County, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Brit Featherston said.

Teddrick Trayvon Solomon, 26, and Corde Deandre St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank theft last year.

According to information presented in court, prosecutors said both Solomon and St. Jules, along with several unknown suspects, conspired to burglarize multiple ATM machines in the Bowie County area.

In January 2021, the unknown suspects reportedly stole a pickup truck where both Solomon and St. Jules used chains to rip apart two different ATM machines owned by Texar Federal Credit Union in two Bowie County locations.

A total of approximately $138,000 were stolen from both ATM machines plus an additional $60,000 of damages done to each ATM.

Both suspects faced a federal judge and pled guilty on Tuesday.

Solomon and St. Jules are expected to face at least three years and are ordered to pay restitution of $257,789.