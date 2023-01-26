54º

Man shot, killed in north Houston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Man shot, Gun violence
HOUSTON – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times in north Houston.

According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 800 block of Little York Road near Little York Opas at around 4:32 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

