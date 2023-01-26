Man shot, killed in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times in north Houston.
According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 800 block of Little York Road near Little York Opas at around 4:32 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
North Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 800 block of Little York Road. Officers discovered a male with fatal gunshot wounds. Officers are currently investigating this incident.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2023
