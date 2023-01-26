Father in famous Houston TikTok duo with son ‘EnkyBoys’ passes away at 35 from cancer, sources say

A beloved father, TikTok sensation, and Houston native has reportedly passed away after his battle with colon cancer.

According to sources, Randy Gonzalez, known for his comical skits alongside his talented son Brice, was said to have died on Wednesday. He was 35 years old.

Complex.com reports that Gonzalez died while in hospice care. He reported revealed in April that he had been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer six months prior, and was given two to three years to live.

“The doctor said I had two, three years to live, and he said with chemo, I have five years to live,” he said. “And you know, I didn’t know how to take it. It was devastating.”

The duo captured the hearts of many on social media, even gaining attention on television as his son was recently featured on George Lopez’s new show on NBC.

Fans took to social media, posting special memories of Randy and commenting on his most recent uploads.

@funnymarco- “Rest up love you bro”

@Actornoelg- “My heart and prayers are with you and family 🙏🙏🙏😢”

@msshaunrobinson- “I just heard the news about Randy’s passing. God rest his soul. Praying for Brice. That little boy had such a champion in his father. I’m praying for his strength to carry on in his dad’s memory.”

@mac_daddyy - “RIP Randy… you brought so much joy and laughter to the world. We’ll miss you!”