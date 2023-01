The Death Valley basin is seen from Natural Bridge Canyon. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

An elderly Las Vegas couple were found dead in California’s Death Valley National Park in what authorities said Wednesday was a murder-suicide.

Paul Fischer, 73, and Mary Fischer, 72, were found dead on Jan. 13 after Paul Fischer called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just killed his wife and planned to kill himself, according to information released by the National Park Service.

He told the 911 operator where to find the couple, the park service said.

