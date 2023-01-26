28 dogs rescued in Pasadena in need of home after non-profit shelter reaches max capacity, HHS says

PASADENA, Texas – The Houston Humane Society needs the community’s help in finding temporary and permanent homes for dozens of dogs left stranded after a Pasadena animal shelter was destroyed in a tornado on Tuesday.

According to the HHS, 28 dogs rescued from the damaged shelter are in need of a home after a non-profit shelter, next door to the animal shelter, reached full capacity.

Because the non-profit shelter needs more space, HHS is offering to make pet ownership more affordable by reducing adoption rates to $23 on all large, 40 pounds or more, pets through Jan. 31.

For more information on opportunities to adopt or foster pets at Houston Humane Society, visit www.houstonhumane.org.