54º

LIVE

Local News

28 dogs rescued in Pasadena in need of home after non-profit shelter reaches max capacity, HHS says

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Tags: pasadena, weather, local, news
Several dogs displaced after storms rip roof off Pasadena Animal Shelter

PASADENA, Texas – The Houston Humane Society needs the community’s help in finding temporary and permanent homes for dozens of dogs left stranded after a Pasadena animal shelter was destroyed in a tornado on Tuesday.

According to the HHS, 28 dogs rescued from the damaged shelter are in need of a home after a non-profit shelter, next door to the animal shelter, reached full capacity.

Because the non-profit shelter needs more space, HHS is offering to make pet ownership more affordable by reducing adoption rates to $23 on all large, 40 pounds or more, pets through Jan. 31.

For more information on opportunities to adopt or foster pets at Houston Humane Society, visit www.houstonhumane.org.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email